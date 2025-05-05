PAMA Launches ‘Hearing Rocks’ Initiative

PAMA has taken on a new challenge—fighting hearing loss—with the launch of its new Hearing Rocks initiative.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one in four U.S. adults aged 20–69 years show evidence of noise-induced hearing loss—but for audio professionals, that risk can be much higher. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health estimates that musicians are approximately four times more likely to suffer from noise-induced hearing loss compared to the general population. Exposure to sounds at or above 85 decibels (dB) for extended periods can cause permanent hearing damage. Musical performances, both live and in practice settings, can often exceed this threshold.

“PAMA is on a mission to protect and preserve the most critical tool for audio professionals—their hearing,” said new PAMA President Yvonne Ho. “Through our Hearing Rocks initiative, we’re championing awareness, education and actionable solutions to ensure the longevity and well-being of our industry.”

The initiative includes a dedicated page on the PAMA website that aggregates resources for improving hearing health, including:

Resources for individuals to help them protect their hearing

Awareness and early detection guidance

Hearing support and correction

Links to WHO global standards for safe listening venues and events

PAMA is also developing its first webinar on hearing health, targeting late May.