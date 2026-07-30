SSL Launches Odyssey Flagship Analog Console

Oxford, U.K. (July 30, 2026)—Solid State Logic has unveiled Odyssey, a new large-format analog recording and mixing console that combines the brand’s PureDrive mic preamps, E and G Series EQ, channel dynamics, motorized dual-fader control and ActiveAnalogue recall technology.

“With Odyssey, we’ve taken the revolutionary analog Instant Recall philosophy first introduced with Oracle and expanded it into a no-limits modular console platform with full channel processing and large and small fader,” said Niall Feldman, director of special projects.

​Powered by the company’s ActiveAnalogue technology, Odyssey uses ultra-high-resolution digital control operating behind the scenes. Every Odyssey channel combines SSL’s PureDrive microphone preamps with Drive control, fully analog dynamics, switchable E and G Series EQ, assignable high-pass and low-pass filters, insert points and motorized dual-fader control.

​Odyssey’s modular architecture allows studios to configure systems ranging from 24+8 channels to 96+8 channels, with straight-frame, curved ProStation and fully custom frame options available, including integrated patch bay and producer bays. All analog circuitry is housed within dedicated remote processing racks, allowing flexible installation options.

Odyssey features four stereo main mix buses, 16 track buses, 10 aux buses, eight stereo flex groups and three stereo foldback buses. Integrated THE BUS+, analogue dynamic EQ, advanced DAW control (assignable on a per-bay basis) and Dolby Atmos renderer control provide flexibility across tracking, mixing and post-production operations. Additionally, SSL’s O-Control application suite and O-Motion automation system are used to deliver offline session preparation, project and snapshot management, console recall and DAW-based automation.

With the console’s release comes the accompanying update to SSL’s O Series software, moving to V2.0, which delivers workflow enhancements for Oracle users. Full project compatibility between Future Analogue consoles allows projects created on Odyssey to be opened directly on Oracle, enabling movement between studios and production environments. V2.0 also introduces advanced snapshot filtering, O-Motion DAW plug-in automation, and Odyssey’s TouchView dynamics display to Oracle, reportedly providing more recall flexibility, DAW integration and visual feedback during mixing.