KRK Launches V Series Five Studio Monitors

Nashville, TN (August 4, 2026)—KRK is launching the latest iteration of its flagship studio monitor line with the new V Series Five—three new models intended for use in recording, mixing, and immersive audio environments. Key to the new monitors is the implementation of KRK Mesh, which allows wireless control of the monitors via the KRK Control App.

The compact V4 features a four-inch woofer and frequency response extending from 48 Hz to 40 kHz, with a maximum SPL of 113 dB. The V6 incorporates a 6.5-inch woofer, extends low-frequency performance to 40 Hz, and delivers up to 118 dB SPL. The largest model, the V8, has an eight-inch woofer, frequency response down to 32 Hz, and peak output of 121 dB SPL.

All three models in the series feature custom-designed transducers, including woven Kevlar woofers housed in cast aluminum frames. A specially engineered one-inch silk dome tweeter provides high-frequency reproduction, and an integrated waveguide is used in an effort to provide off-axis consistency and imaging. Inside the monitors are ESS converters, Analog Devices DSP and Pascal Class D amplifier modules. Each monitor delivers 280 watts of power to the low-frequency driver and 175 watts to the high-frequency driver, providing plenty of headroom.

With the onboard addition of KRK Mesh, users can wirelessly manage monitor system settings, compare EQ profiles, manage levels and optimize performance after installation without having to physically access the speaker. Whether configured as a stereo pair or as part of a larger Dolby Atmos system, the monitors can be controlled individually or grouped together.

Since the monitors will be used in a variety of different applications and work environments, the speakers sport a number of room-optimization capabilities. Users can choose between 49 preset Boundary EQ combinations and seven parametric PRO EQ filters to tailor performance to the monitors’ surroundings. Additionally, three user presets can be stored and instantly recalled.