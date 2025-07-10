Paul McCartney’s Tour Bus Takes Wing, Lands at Adam Hall Group

Neu-Anspach, Germany (July 10, 2025)—When Paul McCartney and Wings toured Europe in the Summer of 1972, the fledgling group’s goal was to get as ‘grass roots’ as possible. There were no Beatles numbers in the set list and no announcements of gigs until just hours before they took place. It was a true ‘back to basics’ endeavor, and in keeping with that mindset, the band made the journey not by plane or limousine, but instead in a double-decker bus modified for band travel—and impromptu concerts. Now, more than 50 years later, the bus has taken up residence for the foreseeable future just outside Frankfurt, Germany in Neu-Anspach at Adam Hall Group’s German headquarters.

The tour bus—a Bristol KSW5G, built in 1953—was customized in 1972 for the European tour, adorned with art by artist Geoffrey Cleghorn. “The Wings tour bus was ahead of its time,” opined Alexander Pietschmann, CEO of the Adam Hall Group. “It stood for a new way of living and traveling on tour—human, communal, respectful. It is therefore also food for thought when it comes to the future and a symbol of how music, mindset and freedom can work together.”

After the nine-country tour was over, the bus disappeared into the mists of time and eventually became forgotten, falling into extreme disrepair over the years. British vehicle restoration expert Tom Jennings discovered the bus in 2019, however, purchased it and then put more than 26,000 hours into faithfully restoring it over the next few years. Eventually the unique vehicle was put up for auction—and that was when it nabbed the attention of Adam Hall Group co-founder /classic car enthusiast David Kirby. Catching the bus (with a winning bid), Kirby has now brought the double-decker back to Europe.

“For me, the Wings bus is a symbol of new beginnings, just like the founding of our company in 1975,” Kirby said in a statement. In future, the bus will not only serve as an exhibit in the company’s own Rock ‘n’ Roll Library, but also as an inspiring creative space for employees, visitors and cultural music projects.

The vehicle was a unique centerpiece of the Adam Hall Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations, held last week on July 4 in Neu-Anspach, with the vehicle presented as a physical manifestation of the company’s anniversary motto, “Honoring the past, driving the future.” Other highlights of the evening included the company’s own band playing atop the bus, spontaneous jam sessions and a surprise performance by Berlin fusion pop band Il Civetto. Additionally, a raffle raised €3,200.00 for the LIVE MUSIC NOW Frankfurt am Main e.V. Association, an initiative that organizes free concerts in social institutions and also promotes young musical talent.