Adam Hall Group, Powersoft Partner for LD Systems Amps

Neu-Anspach, Germany (June 10, 2025)—The Adam Hall Group has entered a strategic partnership with Powersoft to utilize the Italian pro audio manufacturer’s amplification and processing technology in selected LD Systems amplifiers.

The partnership starts with the new ADA series 4-channel DSP touring amplifiers with Dante integration. The LD Systems ADA series, comprising the ADA 8 K4 and ADA 12 K4 models, is intended for professional touring and installation applications. Now the touring amplifiers marry LD Systems’ sonic accuracy with Powersoft’s energy-efficient Class-D topology, advanced DSP and network control. Sporting two Dante ports and ArmoníaPlus integration, the ADA series can be integrated into networks.

Leveraging Powersoft’s advanced technologies, the ADA series is engineered to offer adaptive voltage management with Powersoft’s patented Power Factor Correction for universal mains operation, low idle consumption below 15W, and a built-in library of linear-phase FIR presets. DANTE and AES67 networking, together with Wi-Fi access through Powersoft’s ArmoníaPlus allow real-time health monitoring, zoning and grouping from any device. A Speaker Lock auto-setup routine aids in configuration as well.

Viktor Wiesner, senior product manager, Pro Audio of Adam Hall Group, remarked, “We are proud to announce our new partnership with one of the world’s leading amplifier manufacturers. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver uncompromising professional loudspeaker solutions.”