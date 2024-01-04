Adam Hall Group Opens New Show Space

Adam Hall Group has opened a new UK Show Space to demo its various pro audio and lighting brands to clients.

Buckinghamshire, UK (January 4, 2024)—Adam Hall Group may be primarily based in Germany, but the pro audio manufacturer has long had an international footprint. Its presence in the United Kingdom will expand considerably this month with the opening of its new UK Show Space on January 10 in the premises of dry hire company NicLen UK.

In the new experience center-like setting, customers from the UK will have the opportunity to experience Adam Hall Group’s Cameo, LD Systems and DEFENDER brands close-up and hands-on. The space features roughly 100 square meters of exhibition space.

While much of the space will be devoted to lighting solutions from the Cameo brand, pro-audio gets its fair share of attention as well, as gear from the Adam Hall Group brand LD Systems will also be available to test on-site, including the MAILA Modular All-Round Intelligent Line Array, the new MAUI G3 column PAs, the DAVE 18 G4X 2.1 PA system and more. DEFENDER Series 3 cable bridges are also employed onsite to ensure the safety of people and equipment.

Oliver Webb, country sales manager UK / IRL, noted, “The significant expansion of Cameo and LD Systems in the UK over the past two years compelled us to establish a dedicated show space. This addresses the increasing demand for improved product demonstrations and a clearer insight into our capabilities. The UK team is thrilled to introduce more companies to our exceptional brands, further expanding our list of satisfied customers.”