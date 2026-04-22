Adam Hall’s Flipjack Takes New Angle on Instrument Cables

Neu-Anspach, Germany (April 22, 2026)—Adam Hall Cables is launching Flipjack, an adjustable TS jack plug. Aimed primarily at guitarists, the cable’s TS jack can be rotated between straight and 90° angled operation with your thumb and forefinger in seconds.

Accordingly, the arrangement allows players to swap between instruments without having to change cables too. For now, Flipjack is available as part of Adam Hall Cables’ 5-Star cable model, which is offered at different lengths. Developed in conjunction with Adam Hall’s Palmer R&D team, Flipjack features high-end cable, tinned copper-braided shielding, an extra-large inner conductor, gold-plated contacts and a straight Neutrik TS jack at the opposite end.

The Flipjack introduction kicks off a new revamp and restructure of Adam Hall Cables. Parent company Adam Hall is investing in a dedicated Cables team with the aim of becoming a major player in the cables sector. Adam Hall Cables is also overhauling its structure and its Star Cable rating system, where Flipjack sits at the top in the 5-Star, pro-level category.

Flipjack is rolling out throughout spring 2026.