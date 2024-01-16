Adam Hall Group Good to Go for NAMM

Anaheim, CA—Adam Hall Group has a massive presence in Europe and is growing quickly in the U.S.; underlining that fact, AHG will have a sizable demo room this year on the top floor of ACC North at the NAMM Show. Inside, visitors will find a number of new products and product highlights from the company’s LD Systems, Gravity, Palmer and Adam Hall Cables brands, the last of which will be making its North American debut.

The primary focus will be on the new LD Systems MAUI G3 MIX column PA systems, which feature an integrated digital mixer; the Gravity Glow Stands for guitar and bass, which integrate LED lighting; and Palmer’s Supreme Soaker analog dynamic tube amp hub for guitarists. So what can visitors expect to see in the demo room?

LD Systems MAUI G3 MIX—Designed and engineered in Germany, the MAUI G3 Series is expanding with the new MAUI 11 and 28 G3 MIX models, offering new features like an integrated 6-channel digital mixer, numerous pro-quality built-in effects, and wireless remote control via mobile phone or tablet. Sound demos will be taking place throughout NAMM 2024.

Gravity Glow Stand—Gravity’s new Glow Stand patented guitar/bass stands are equipped with integrated, individually adjustable LED ambient lighting, which not only lends a special atmosphere to instruments, but also to the room around them. The Gravity Glow Stand is available in two versions: as a hanging “neckhug”, or as a classic A-Frame stand. Both models are suitable for electric and acoustic guitars, as well as basses.

Palmer Supreme Soaker—The Supreme Soaker is aimed at all lovers of analog tube amplifiers. It combines several devices in one, including a load box, attenuator, and speaker simulator – while remaining 100% analog. This “Analog Dynamic Tube Amp Hub” contains many more practical features for guitar players, such as a stereo FX loop, a reamp out, and an adjustable microphone input.

Gabriel Medrano, President/COO Adam Hall North America, noted, “The NAMM show is the biggest exhibition in our industry for Pro Audio and Music Equipment, and we are delighted to be returning to Anaheim in January 2024! The event provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase our latest innovations from LD Systems, Gravity, Palmer, and the new Adam Hall Cables range. Our product portfolio is equipped with everything dealers need to succeed and grow in 2024 and beyond. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and welcoming all visitors at our booth – so come by, meet the team and experience our product families firsthand!”