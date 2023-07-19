Adam Hall Group: The Hows and Whys of Entering the North American Market

After nearly three decades of growth throughout Europe, the Adam Hall Group, manufacturer and provider of a wide range of live sound systems and products, has established a foothold in the U.S.

It’s no small undertaking, even for highly successful companies, to enter a busy North American market—but after nearly three decades of growth throughout Europe, the Adam Hall Group, manufacturer and provider of a wide range of live sound systems and products, has established a foothold in the U.S., led by 25-year-company veteran Gabriel Medrano, President & COO, Adam Hall North America. In this video, Medrano sits down with Mix co-editor Tom Kenny to talk about the middle market in live sound, systems-based technologies, the company’s own LD Systems speaker line, and the challenges and triumphs of entering a booming North American live sound market.