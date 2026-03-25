PRG Names Lawrence Burian CEO

New York, NY (March 25, 2026)—Production Resource Group has named Lawrence Burian as its new Chief Executive Officer, starting April 13.

Burian has experience spanning large-scale live entertainment and sports events, venue operations, hospitality, media rights, brand partnerships, and corporate strategy; he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at LIV Golf, where he helped guide the organization through a period of growth, overseeing multiple corporate and business functions across the league’s global operations.

Prior to that, Burian held numerous senior leadership roles within the Madison Square Garden family of companies, and that experience included working with its numerous well-known venues, including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Sphere; related sports franchises; and more. He has also served on the boards of directors of the Tao Hospitality Group, the Tribeca Film Festival, and the Boston Calling Music Festival. Burian will also join PRG’s Board of Directors.

Lauren Krueger, Board Member of PRG and Managing Director at KKR, noted, “With nearly three decades of leadership experience across entertainment, sports, media, and hospitality, Lawrence brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of guiding complex, high-profile organizations through periods of transformation and expansion.”

Burian noted in a statement, “At a time when so much of life is digital and remote, people are craving connection and moments that inspire, energize, and bring us all together. PRG has an extraordinary legacy of creativity and technical excellence, helping make those moments unforgettable for millions of people around the world. We will continue to differentiate ourselves through relentless customer service and by deepening the long-term partnerships that fuel our success. PRG is well positioned to grow while continuing to deliver for our clients and remain a place where people can do their best work. I look forward to working with the Board and our talented leadership team to take PRG to new heights.”