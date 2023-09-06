Sweetwater Names Mike Clem New CEO

Fort Wayne, IN (September 6, 2023)—Mike Clem will become Sweetwater’s new chief executive officer and president at the end of September, taking the reins from current CEO John Hopkins, who is retiring after more than 30 years at Sweetwater.

Clem has worked at Sweetwater for 20 years, having held several roles in eCommerce and marketing, including time spent as chief growth officer, where he orchestrated strategic growth plans, and chief digital officer, overseeing the online shopping experience and strategy.

In a statement, Sweetwater founder and chairman of the board Chuck Surack noted, “I firmly believe in Mike’s ability to lead the company into the future. Not only does he understand and value the principles that have guided me and Sweetwater for the past four decades, but he has a true heart for ensuring that we continue to take care of our customers, our employees and their families, and our vendor partners.”

Hopkins was equally effusive, stating, “Mike is a natural choice to become CEO and President, and has played a key role in our tremendous growth and success for the past 20 years. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Mike and am confident in his leadership and vision for the future. Sweetwater is in great hands.”

A graduate of Purdue University, Clem is a lifelong musician and a Fort Wayne native, where he is active in the community with his wife and their four children. He noted, “I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers’ musical and creative dreams come true.”