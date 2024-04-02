Avid Names Wellford Dillard New CEO  

Burlington, MA (April 2, 2024)—Avid has named veteran software executive Wellford Dillard as its new Chief Executive Officer. Previously the CEO of Marigold, a provider of omni-channel marketing SaaS solutions, Dillard now takes the reins from Avid’s Jeff Rosica, who will stay on with the company in an advisory capacity.

Dillard has more than 20 years of experience in the software industry; prior to Marigold, he held CFO roles at vertical software companies such as Opower and GetWellNetwork, among others.

In a statement, Dillard noted, “It is a critical time for the industry, as well as an important time for Avid, and I am excited to be leading this iconic organization. The company’s continued focus on innovative technology that can help its preeminent customer base deliver on their creative and business objectives will remain at the center of Avid’s focus as we deliver on the company’s strategic goals and next phase of growth.”

Rosica added, “I’m excited about the future of Avid under Wellford’s leadership, and personally believe that he is the right individual at the right time to lead the company. It has been my honor to be the CEO of Avid over the past several years. I am confident that Wellford has what it takes to move the company forward and lead the team to even greater success in the years ahead.”