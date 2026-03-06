Yamaha Corporation of America Names New President

Buena Park, CA (March 6, 2026)—After eight years as the first U.S. native to lead Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA), current president Tom Sumner will retire later this year, to be succeeded by Seiichi Yamaguchi, who has been named president of Yamaha Corporation of America, effective April 1, 2026. Yamaha’s Pro Audio division has long been a cornerstone of the recording and live sound markets, making its mark with mixers, speakers, P.A. systems, DAW systems, networking gear and more.

Seiichi Yamaguchi is currently managing executive officer and executive general manager of the Musical Instruments Business Unit of Yamaha Corporation. Since beginning his career at Yamaha in 1985, Yamaguchi has held numerous roles at the company, including chairman and managing director of Yamaha Music and Electronics China, managing officer and general manager of the Musical Instruments and Audio Sales Unit and managing director of Yamaha Scandinavia. He also worked at YCA earlier in his career and established an early digital sheet music venture, Yamaha Music Interactive, in New York City.

“I am looking forward to working with the great team at YCA to expand the brand’s reach in the United States,’ said Yamaguchi. “I’ve enjoyed my previous time living and working in the U.S., and I know Yamaha can make an even bigger and better impact on the lives of U.S. musicians and educators.”

Current YCA president Tom Sumner started with the company in 1988 as a salesperson and has served as president since 2018. His roles have included general manager of the Consumer Products Division and the Pro Audio and Combo Division, president of Yamaha Electronics Corporation, and senior vice president for Sales and Marketing, prior to becoming president in 2018.

“I am humbled and honored to have worked in an industry I love, for a company I love and respect and with people I love and respect for my entire career,” Sumner stated. “I owe everything to my Yamaha team members around the globe—especially here in the United States—who come to work every day dedicated to serving music makers and music lovers and represent the Yamaha standard bearers of passion, quality and customer service. I am humbled to work beside you and call you my colleagues.”

Sumner also noted the pride he felt being involved in NAMM, adding, “Serving on the NAMM Board of Directors, the NAMM Executive Committee and as NAMM Chairman was the honor of a lifetime.”