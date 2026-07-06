Sensaphonics Relocates, Expands in New Facility

Chicago-based in-ear monitoring mainstay Sensaphonics has moved to newly expanded and updated office and clinic facilities.

Chicago, IL (July 6, 2026)—After 34 years in the previous location, Chicago-based in-ear monitoring mainstay Sensaphonics has moved to newly expanded and updated office and clinic facilities.

The new space, located at 848 W. Eastman St., Suite #104, Chicago, IL 60642, in Lincoln Park (near Goose Island), has been designed to support increased production capacity, enhanced clinical services and continued research and development initiatives.

The new facility features demo areas designed to provide more immersive, real-world listening experiences, along with a more unified layout that improves continuity between lab, clinic and client interactions.

Expanded audiology and lab space, enhanced facilities for virtual appointments, and a setting close to major venues are factors intended to help visiting artists, engineers and industry professionals more easily stop in and access the company’s specialized care.

“This move represents more than just a change of address,” said founder/music audiologist Dr. Michael Santucci, Au.D. “It’s an investment in the future of hearing health. Our expanded facility allows us to push further into research, education and product development, while continuing to provide the personalized, high-quality care our clients rely on. We’re creating an environment where innovation and clinical expertise can work even more closely together.”