3G Productions Expands Into Nashville with New Facility

Nashville, TN (July 1, 2025)—Expanding its reach from Sin City to Music City, Las Vegas-based audio provider 3G Productions has acquired the 70,000-square-foot, former Nashville location of Main Light.

Ironically, Main Light is another LasVegas-based production provider, albeit focused on dry-hire lighting rentals; while 3G has taken over Main Light’s Antioch neighborhood building, its full inventory and all seven employees, who have now joined the 3G team, Main Light still maintains ownership and operations of its other three locations—Wilmington (DE), Teterboro (NJ), and headquarters in Las Vegas—all of which will continue to operate with a sole focus on dry-hire lighting rentals.

3G’s move comes as the company continues its efforts to into a coast-to-coast, full-service production and systems integration provider. Underscoring that commitment, 3G recently added multiple Account Managers based in the Southeast as well.

“The Nashville market has been a key focus as we execute our strategy of growing into a national full-service production company,” says 3G Productions CEO Keith Conrad. “With the acquisition of Main Light’s Tennessee branch, we get a world-class production warehouse, an experienced team of experts in the local market, and a wealth of best-in-class lighting equipment. This move enables us to better support our budding client base in the region while adding new clients looking for high-quality, one-stop-shop production services.”

3G will continue to support Main Light’s local dry-hire clients, with the added benefit of also being able to offer them video, audio and rigging support as well.