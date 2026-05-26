Adamson Expands Vergence Group with New VGx

The new VGx is the largest and most powerful element in the loudspeaker manufacturer's Vergence Group.

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (May 26, 2026)—Just in time for InfoComm, Adamson is announcing its latest addition to the Vergence Group: The VGx, marking the largest and most powerful offering in the line. To bolster VGx, Adamson is also releasing two new subwoofers—VGd and VGo.

Making use of transducer, wave-shaping and amplification technology first introduced with VGt, VGx utilizes three M140 mid-range transducers and three NH3-V-16 high frequency compression drivers on a newly designed 3° coaxial mid-high assembly. According to Adamson, they result in 1.5 dB extra headroom per element, compared with VGt.

Additionally, a newly developed 18” driver with a dual wound voice coil provides low end, while the ND13-S used in VGt now delivers low-end support and directionality as a side firing driver in VGx. Helping keep sound off the stage, VGx exhibits 22 dB of rear rejection across its entire bandwidth, beating out the VGt.

Powering VGx is a new Class-D amplifier module, sporting two full bridge channels devoted to the low frequency section, and four half-bridge channels powering the remaining devices.

As for the new subs, the Adamson VGd is a large-format, dedicated cardioid subwoofer enclosure and the largest subwoofer enclosure in Vergence Group, featuring two SD21.5 transducers front-loaded, as well as two SD18 transducers rear-loaded. Meanwhile, VGo utilizes the same technology and transducers but in a single driver format. Both subs utilize on-board Class-D amplification, both subs have built-in rigging, and both subs can reproduce audio to 27 Hz.

Adamson will be bringing the VGx to InfoComm (booth #N6445) and will also have a demo room (#N203/204), full of systems to hear.