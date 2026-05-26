Adamson Expands Vergence Group with New VGx

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (May 26, 2026)—Just in time for InfoComm, Adamson is announcing its latest addition to the Vergence Group: The VGx, marking the largest and most powerful offering in the line. To bolster VGx, Adamson is also releasing two new subwoofers—VGd and VGo.
Making use of transducer, wave-shaping and amplification technology first introduced with VGt, VGx utilizes three M140 mid-range transducers and three NH3-V-16 high frequency compression drivers on a newly designed 3° coaxial mid-high assembly. According to Adamson, they result in 1.5 dB extra headroom per element, compared with VGt.
Additionally, a newly developed 18” driver with a dual wound voice coil provides low end, while the ND13-S used in VGt now delivers low-end support and directionality as a side firing driver in VGx. Helping keep sound off the stage, VGx exhibits 22 dB of rear rejection across its entire bandwidth, beating out the VGt.
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Powering VGx is a new Class-D amplifier module, sporting two full bridge channels devoted to the low frequency section, and four half-bridge channels powering the remaining devices.
As for the new subs, the Adamson VGd is a large-format, dedicated cardioid subwoofer enclosure and the largest subwoofer enclosure in Vergence Group, featuring two SD21.5 transducers front-loaded, as well as two SD18 transducers rear-loaded. Meanwhile, VGo utilizes the same technology and transducers but in a single driver format. Both subs utilize on-board Class-D amplification, both subs have built-in rigging, and both subs can reproduce audio to 27 Hz.
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Adamson will be bringing the VGx to InfoComm (booth #N6445) and will also have a demo room (#N203/204), full of systems to hear.