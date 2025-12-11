SoundGirls / Women in Vinyl Virtual Event Set for Saturday

New York, NY (December 10, 2025)—SoundGirls and Women in Vinyl will host their Virtual Conference 2025 this Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14.

The two-day virtual event will feature keynote speakers like EveAnna Manley, Jett Galindo and Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, aiming to offer educational sessions for audio professionals at all stages of their careers. Registration and full session details are available through the SoundGirls and Women in Vinyl organizations.

According to a company statement, Sennheiser and Neumann.Berlin’s support is intended to underscore their commitment to fostering a more inclusive, diverse and skilled professional audio industry. In addition to providing several grants for attendees to ensure access for all who want to participate in the event, Sennheiser has donated a variety of microphones, headphones and other gear to be raffled off throughout the event.

Sennheiser will also be presenting an educational session about Sennheiser Spectera, the company’s wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem. The dedicated session, led by Greg Simon, manager, regional technical application engineering for the Americas, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. EST.

Karrie Keyes, executive director of SoundGirls.Org and monitor engineer for Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder, emphasized the significance of the sponsorship: “Sennheiser’s commitment to SoundGirls is a testament to their belief in the power of diverse voices in audio. Together, we’re shaping the future of sound.”

“Sennheiser’s partnership with SoundGirls is more than just sponsorship; it’s a commitment to empowering the next generation of women in audio,” said Dawn Birr, strategic project manager of pro audio business transformation at Sennheiser and a longtime member of the SoundGirls community, commented on the importance of the partnership. “SoundGirls is a vital organization for education, networking and mentorship within our industry. We are proud to partner with them and Women in Vinyl to provide resources that directly support their mission.”