Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

New York, NY (May 2, 2023)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced today. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 76th edition this year.
The award ceremony will air live from the United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2021/2022 eligibility season began May 5., 2022 and ended April 7, 2023. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 769 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.
The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street