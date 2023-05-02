Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced today.

New York, NY (May 2, 2023)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced today. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 76th edition this year.

The award ceremony will air live from the United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2021/2022 eligibility season began May 5., 2022 and ended April 7, 2023. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 769 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street