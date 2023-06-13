Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

Winners for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday.

By Clive Young ⋅

New York, NY (June 12, 2023)—Winnera for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced Sunday night during the annual Tony Awards Telecast. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work; this year’s event marked its 76th edition this year.

This year’s telecast was notable for numerous reasons, not least of which it was largely unscripted, in deference to the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America strike in Hollywood. It also marked the first time acting Tonys were awarded to non-binary performers—Alex Newell for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, and J. Harrison Ghee in in the lead actor category. Kimberly Akimbo took Best Musical, while Leopoldstadt won Best Play

Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.

 

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Downing’s award marked not only her first Tony win, but also her first nomination.

 

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Steinberg previously won in 2019 for Hadestown and has been nominated nine times for the award.

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019), and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

Tags ⋅

Close