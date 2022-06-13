75th Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Winners Announced

The Tony Awards, honoring the best work on Broadway during the current theatrical season, came just nine months after the previous edition.

New York, NY (June 13, 2022)—After a tenuous two years of pandemic-plagued productions, the Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway theater, were held last night, June 12, 2022. The ceremony came just nine months after the previous awards ceremony, which paid tribute to shows of the 2019-2020 season that was drew to an unexpected close in March, 2020 due to the arrival of COVID-19. While that year’s nominees were drawn from a hobbled list of only 18 eligible shows, the 2021-2022 season offered far more to choose from with 34 productions nominated in various categories—including Best Sound Design of a Play and of a Musical.

The Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season were considered for Tony nominations. The 2021/2022 eligibility season began August 1, 2021 and ended Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Tony Awards were voted upon in 26 competitive categories by 650 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The year’s top-nominated musical was the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, with 11 nominations, while the most-nominated play, The Lehman Trilogy, nabbed eight nominations. Both productions won their respective Best Musical and Best Play awards, and were represented—but lost—in the Best Sound categories.

For the Best Sound Design of a Play award, Mikhail Fiksel won for Dana H; it was his first nomination. In the Best Sound Design of a Musical category, Gareth Owen took home the trophy for his work on the Michael Jackson musical biography, MJ. It was his third nomination and first win.