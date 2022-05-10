75th Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced today.

New York, NY (May 9, 2022)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced today. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 75th edition this year.

The Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2021/2022 eligibility season began August 1, 2021 and ended Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 650 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The year’s top-nominated musical is the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, with 11 nominations, while the most-nominated play, The Lehman Trilogy, nabbed eight nominations. Both productions are represented in the Best Sound categories.

2022 / Best Sound Design of a Musical

Company • Ian Dickinson for Autograph (fifth Tony nomination)

Girl from the North Country • Simon Baker (fourth Tony nomination; won 2021 Best Sound Design of a Play award for A Christmas Carol).

SIX: The Musical • Paul Gatehouse (first Tony nomination)

A Strange Loop • Drew Levy (second Tony nomination)

MJ • Gareth Owen (third Tony nomination)

2022 / Best Sound Design of a Play

The Lehman Trilogy • Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey (second and first Tony nominations, respectively)

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf • Justin Ellington (first Tony nomination)

Dana H. • Mikhail Fiksel (first Tony nomination)

The Skin of Our Teeth • Palmer Hefferan (first Tony nomination)

Macbeth • Mikaal Sulaiman (first Tony nomination)