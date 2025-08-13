Vintage King Enters Integration Market

Troy, MI (August 13, 2025)—After decades of being involved in installation efforts for studios, venues and more, Vintage King Audio has launched a new division to more directly address that market, unveiling Vintage King Integration.

The new division formalizes the company’s integration efforts, and is based around a specialized team that will develop studio and live sound solutions for clients who require system design, consulting and installation. “No one understands professional recording studios like the team at Vintage King,” said Vintage King sales director Chris Bolitho. “We offer the best fit solutions that address the unique sonic needs of each client. We’ve spent decades helping artists, engineers, institutions, and facilities choose the right tools that fit their budget and goals. Vintage King Integration builds upon that expertise with a strong focus on design, configuration, and installation.”

The new division aims to provide “white-glove service” and will address everything from boutique home setups to multi-room commercial studios and live sound installations. Previous efforts involving Vintage King range from commercial recording studios and mix rooms to post-production suites, educational facilities and immersive performance venues.

“With Vintage King Integration, we help our clients see their projects through so that they can focus on creating the sound they have envisioned,” said Vintage King tech manager Cedric Yee. “Often, clients come up with complex ideas that they are really passionate about, and we don’t want the technical elements of producing and recording to get in their way. Being able to help them with that is exciting.”