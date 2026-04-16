Dale Pro Audio Launches Integration Services Division

New York, NY (April 16, 2026)—Dale Pro Audio is launching Dale Integration Services, a new team intended to provide audio consulting, design, procurement, and deployment services for houses of worship, hospitality, restaurant and retail businesses, fitness and live event facilities, and more.

The new offering from Dale is intended to help clients plan, source, and deploy AV systems reducing the complexity and uncertainty often associated with audio-related projects. Team members will aid clients in identifying and deploying appropriate solutions for specific use cases, taking them through the process from early-stage consultation through procurement and installation for an integrated approach.

Core services will include: Consultation & System Design; Procurement, Staging & Logistics; Rack Fabrication; Installation; Programming & Commissioning; and RF & Wireless Implementation.

“This launch reflects what we’ve already been doing for many of our clients,” said Al Spinelli, VP of Sales and Operations at Dale Pro Audio. “Dale Integration Services provides a more structured approach to working with customers to navigate the challenges often encountered during projects.”