Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2023

Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.
We congratulate the ISE 2023 Best of Show for Mix.
HOLOPLOT — X1 Matrix Array
Magewell — Pro Convert Audio DX
Meyer Sound — 2100-LFC Low-Frequency Control Element
Martin Audio — Torus 8
Shure Incorporated — AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager
Yamaha — DME7 Signal Processor / ProVisionaire Design software