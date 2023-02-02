Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2023

The winners of Future PLC's Mix Best of Show Awards for manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe have been announced.

Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators.

We congratulate the ISE 2023 Best of Show for Mix.

ISE 2023 Best of Show, Mix

HOLOPLOT — X1 Matrix Array

Magewell — Pro Convert Audio DX

Meyer Sound — 2100-LFC Low-Frequency Control Element

Martin Audio — Torus 8

Shure Incorporated — AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager

Yamaha — DME7 Signal Processor / ProVisionaire Design software