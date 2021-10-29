Winners Announced: Best of Show and Best of Market at InfoComm 2021 for Mix / Pro Sound News

Mix and Pro Sound News have announced the winners for the 2021 Best of Market Awards and InfoComm Best of Show Awards.

Orlando, FL (October 29, 2021)—Every year, Future publications contract with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. There’s no denying that this year is a bit different than the past, so we allowed companies not exhibiting at the show to submit for a new award, Best of Market.

Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. We want to congratulate the InfoComm 2021 Best of Show and InfoComm 2021 Best of Market for Mix and Pro Sound News.

Best of Show, InfoComm 2021 – Mix / Pro Sound News

NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Switches

Samsung S4 Webcam Monitor

Best of Market, InfoComm 2021 – Mix / Pro Sound News

Clear-Com FreeSpeak Edge Base Station

Crestron DM NAX™ 8-Zone Streaming Amplifier

Fulcrum Acoustic AHS Steerable Large-Format Array Modules