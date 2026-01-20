Get Mix/Pro Sound News’ 2026 NAMM Preview Ebook Free!

The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA always kicks off the pro-audio industry’s year, but the 2026 edition is radically different. Find out why in the all-new Mix/Pro Sound News 2026 NAMM Preview Guide!

Sponsored by Adamson, AKG, Allen & Heath, Ashly, Radial, Sony, Sound Devices and Yamaha, the eBook is a crucial read. Get all the insider info in the Mix/Pro Sound News NAMM Preview Guide! Discover the ‘must see’ products of the show; read our exclusive interview with NAMM president/CEO John Mlynczak on how the industry and the show are changing; find out some of the top Studio Summit educational offerings; take a deep dive into this year’s TEC Awards and lots more!

“Pro Sound News and Mix have always brought readers the most in-depth pro-audio coverage, and this year’s NAMM Preview is no exception,” said Mix co-editor Clive Young. “It’s going to be a big year and not just because it’s the 125th anniversary of the NAMM Show. There’s a lot of major product announcements, some surprising gear evolutions, thoughtful educational offerings and more, so our guide will help you navigate and make the most of a really busy week for pro audio.”