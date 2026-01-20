Get Mix/Pro Sound News’ 2026 NAMM Preview Ebook Free!

Your browser is out-of-date!

The Mix/Pro Sound News NAMM Preview eBook reveals what’s in store for the pro audio industry at NAMM this year.

By Mix Staff

The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA always kicks off the pro-audio industry’s year, but the 2026 edition is radically different. Find out why in the all-new Mix/Pro Sound News 2026 NAMM Preview Guide!

Sponsored by Adamson, AKG, Allen & Heath, Ashly, Radial, Sony, Sound Devices and Yamaha, the eBook is a crucial read. Get all the insider info in the Mix/Pro Sound News NAMM Preview Guide! Discover the ‘must see’ products of the show; read our exclusive interview with NAMM president/CEO John Mlynczak on how the industry and the show are changing; find out some of the top Studio Summit educational offerings; take a deep dive into this year’s TEC Awards and lots more!

Pro Sound News and Mix have always brought readers the most in-depth pro-audio coverage, and this year’s NAMM Preview is no exception,” said Mix co-editor Clive Young. “It’s going to be a big year and not just because it’s the 125th anniversary of the NAMM Show. There’s a lot of major product announcements, some surprising gear evolutions, thoughtful educational offerings and more, so our guide will help you navigate  and make the most of a really busy week for pro audio.”

 

