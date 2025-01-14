Get Mix/Pro Sound News’ 2025 NAMM Preview Ebook Free!

The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA always kicks off the pro-audio industry’s year, but the 2025 edition is radically different. Find out why in the all-new Mix/Pro Sound News 2025 NAMM Preview Guide!

Sponsored by LD Systems/Adam Hall Group, Sony, Trinnov Audio, Hosa, PK Sound, Sound Devices and Yamaha, the eBook is a crucial read. Dive into our exclusive interview with NAMM president/CEO John Mlynczak where he discusses The NAMM Show’s new format, why FOH engineers are the new influencers and lots more. Elsewhere in the eBook, find out some of the top Studio Summit educational offerings; discover everything there is to know about this year’s TEC Awards; learn about the must-see pro audio products of the show; and lots more!

“Pro Sound News and Mix have a long tradition of bringing readers the most in-depth pro-audio coverage, and this latest addition to our new series of eBooks follows that to a T,” said Mix co-editor Clive Young. “Every minute at the show counts, so planning in advance and knowing how to make the most of your time there is key. Our all-new NAMM eBook will help you accomplish that.”