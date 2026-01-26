AES to Participate in NAB NY in October

The Audio Engineering Society will participate in the 2026 NAB Show New York at the Javits Center, Oct. 21–22.

New York, NY (January 26, 2026)—The Audio Engineering Society (AES) has announced that it will participate in the 2026 NAB Show New York at the Javits Center, Oct. 21–22.

The news comes on the heels of the organization’s announcement that this year’s annual AES Show will take place in Nashville, Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

AES@NAB NY will feature a free-to-access exhibit floor stage open to NAB Show New York attendees, with a dedicated day of focused Broadcast Audio and Streaming sessions on Thursday, October 22. The program will highlight current challenges, workflows, and innovations impacting audio professionals working across broadcast, live production and content delivery platforms.

For organizations seeking a New York presence within a broadcast audio-focused environment, AES will also offer exhibition space adjacent to the AES@NAB New York stage, providing exhibitors with direct engagement opportunities alongside curated educational programming.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with AES for more than a decade and are pleased to welcome AES, its members and the professional audio community back to NAB Show New York,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show. “Professional audio remains a vital part of the NAB Show ecosystem, and we’re excited to continue that collaboration in 2026.”

AES has also released more details about AES Show Nashville 2026. The event will deliver a tightly curated three-day technical program, Friday, October 30–Sunday, November 1, paired with a two-day exhibition taking place Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit floor will serve as a central hub for activity throughout the weekend and will feature the AES Main Stage, home to the opening ceremony, the show’s main keynote, and a schedule of interviews, insights and industry expert appearances.

Access to the exhibit floor, Main Stage programming, and Technology Showcase will be available with the Exhibits+ badge when registration opens in April. AES Members will receive early VIP access to registration, along with first access to the Society’s exclusive hotel room rate at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. All Access registration will unlock two full floors of sessions, including keynotes, technical papers, poster presentations and networking events.