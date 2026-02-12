AES AVARIG2026 Calls for Submissions

Submissions for the AES’s 6th International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality and Immersive Games are being accepted.

New York, NY (February 12, 2026)—Submissions for peer-reviewed papers, extended summaries, workshops and tutorials are now being accepted for the Audio Engineering Society’s 6th International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality and Immersive Games (AVARIG2026).

Submissions will be accepted through March 24, 2026, for AVARIG2026, which will include immersive game audio for the first time and is being held June 30-July 3, 2026, at Sorbonne University/d’Alembert and IRCAM/STMS in Paris, France. Accepted contributions will be included in the AES E-Library and considered for a special Journal of the Audio Engineering Society issue following the conference.

The event is being organized by conference co-chairs Brian F.G. Katz (CNRS research director at Sorbonne Université, Institute d’Alembert) and Markus Noisternig (deputy director of the STMS Laboratory [IRCAM–CNRS–Sorbonne Université–Ministry of Culture]).

“AVARIG2026 represents a milestone in how we think about the role of audio in extended realities and interactive entertainment,” Katz said. “By converging communities focused on virtual and augmented reality with those in immersive games, we’re fostering collaborations that will help shape future tools, standards and creative experiences.”

Hosted jointly by Sorbonne Université/d’Alembert and IRCAM/STMS, AVARIG2026 intends to bring together researchers, developers and audio professionals from around the world to explore cutting-edge innovations in spatial sound, audio signal processing, psychoacoustics, AI for audio and interactive media. The conference program will blend single- and dual-track sessions, technical papers, poster presentations, live demonstrations and immersive audio experiences, giving attendees a comprehensive platform to connect, collaborate and contribute to the ongoing evolution of immersive audio.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, with conference registration opening soon.