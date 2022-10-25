LISTEN: Building a Sound Business: Independent Mixing in TV & Film Post

Setting up a solid re-recording and mix business was the topic of discussion when Focusrite Pro brought in a trio of top independent film and television mixers to the ninth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, held September 24 at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif.

“Independent editorial and mix facilities have always helped drive innovations in workflow and the incorporation of new technologies into the post-production audio process,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “With the flood of content in recent years, the industry couldn’t have gotten by without the enormous contribution of independent facilities. We’re grateful that Focusrite chose to focus on this crucial—and mighty!—segment of the post market.”

The title, description, and expert panelists for the Focusrite session are:

Building a Sound Business: Independent Mixing in TV & Film Post

The announcement of Netflix’s Post Partner Program to create original content was an early signal that a boom was on the horizon for work in entertainment. In the years since, all the other major streaming services have started creating their own series and movies as well, leading to an increased need for post-production services. Some audio engineers and producers saw this as an opportunity to leave the stability of full-time employment at larger post companies and begin working out of home studios, contracting through various studios, or opening independent post houses where they can enjoy increased flexibility and other benefits. In this panel, we’ll sit down with some of these audio professionals to discuss the shift toward independence and how it’s benefited their careers.

Moderator: David Rieley, Focusrite Group Professional

Panelists: Alexandra Fehrman; Alicia Hannan, Rawr Productions; Jeff Hannan, Rawr Productions

Since its debut in 2014, Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has provided a complete, multi-track schedule of programs, which includes the Mix Expert Panel Series, Composers Lounge, Sound Reel Showcase and multiple rooms of sponsor-based presentations, as well as exhibition space. The Focusrite Pro panel took place in the Anthony Quinn Theater. Stay tuned in the coming days for more video and audio recordings from Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, including the popular Composers Lounge Series, hosted by music journalist Lily Moayeri.