NAB Show Registration Opens

Washington, D.C. (January 5, 2026)—Registration is now open for the 2026 NAB Show and NAB has previewed some of the changes coming to the event, including an expanded Creator Lab and “a modern campus experience.”

The NAB Show, taking place April 18–22 (exhibits: April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) will spotlight transformative trends shaping the industry, including AI and media asset protection, streaming, sports innovation, the creator economy and cloud-based workflows, according to the organization’s announcement.

“The breakthroughs we’re seeing in AI, cloud and new content models are redefining how our industry works, and 2026 will reflect that shift,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, NAB Global Connections and Events. “From the expanded Creator Lab and Sports Summit to the AI Pavilion and Start-Up Pavilion, we’re giving attendees a front-row view of the technologies and ideas that will move the business forward.”

Returning with a dramatically expanded footprint in the newly completed Central Hall, the Creator Lab will serve as the premier destination for creators, studios, broadcasters and brands seeking hands-on learning and next-generation storytelling tools. This year’s Creator Lab will feature a larger theater and classroom for sessions on AI, creator techniques, business strategy and audience development. A new Networking Lounge is designed for one-on-one meetings between creators and brands.

With major renovations now complete, the LVCC is said to offer attendees a more modern, connected and intuitive campus experience in 2026. Across the campus, upgrades include improved lighting, contemporary finishes and clearer sightlines, creating a brighter and more welcoming environment throughout the Show.

New for 2026, NAB Show will feature an expanded, four-day Sports Summit, “The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Engagement,” presented in the Sports Theater on the show floor in West Hall. Open to all attendees for the first time, the summit will feature tools and technologies that are better engaging fans and conversations on topics like sports rights and athletes who are creating their own media companies.

Also new for 2026, is the three-day Business of Media and Entertainment program, in partnership with The Ankler, which will convene the industry’s top dealmakers, executives and creative leaders for candid conversations on the forces reshaping the business of media and entertainment.

Anew NAB Show mobile app, launching in March, will enable users to build and manage a personalized schedule, bookmark must-see exhibitors and receive tailored recommendations for sessions, exhibitors and connections based on individual interests.