Seen on the Scene: NAB Show 2026

NAB Show 2026 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day. Here’s just a little bit of what we’ve seen on the show floor!

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2026)—NAB Show 2026 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day which found the show floor busy, with expectations of a rousing Monday ahead. As always, audio plays an important part in the modern-day content creation/distribution ecosystem and that is reflected in the wide variety of manufacturers exhibiting at the convention. Here’s just a little bit of what we’ve seen on the show floor!