Seen on the Scene: NAB Show 2026
NAB Show 2026 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day. Here’s just a little bit of what we’ve seen on the show floor!
Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2026)—NAB Show 2026 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day which found the show floor busy, with expectations of a rousing Monday ahead. As always, audio plays an important part in the modern-day content creation/distribution ecosystem and that is reflected in the wide variety of manufacturers exhibiting at the convention. Here’s just a little bit of what we’ve seen on the show floor!
Calrec’s Dave Lewty grins as he shows off the company’s Argo M scalable IP-native audio console, offering seamless ST2110 integration and intuitive touchscreen control. The Argo M is available in 24, 36 or, as seen here, 48-fader footprints.
Neutrik is launching its Neutrik True1 DATA Connector Series, integrating three media types into one consistent architecture: mediaCON True1 with USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 Gbps) and USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W; etherCON True1 featuring RJ45 with CAT6A performance supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet; and opticalCON True1, offering two-channel fiber optic connectivity available in both multi-mode and single mode versions.
Over at the Sennheiser booth, the must-see is the new Spectera SKM handheld transmitter, along with the new Neumann KK 104 A and 105 A condenser capsule heads. All due to be released in September. The handheld features bi-directional functionality, which allows full remote control of parameters like gain and low cut. It will be compatible with both Sennheiser and Neumann capsules—and eventually other brands as well—and features an OLED display and a lightweight aluminum housing.
Schoeps Microphones CEO Karin Fléing presents the company’s latest, The Desert Island Boom Set: a compact kit built around the CMC 1 U microphone amplifier, the MK 41 supercardioid capsule, and the KMIT shotgun capsule, in the CMIT’s signature blue finish, all in a robust Pelican Case.
Deep in Sony’s massive booth, the pro audio area has a variety of offerings, ranging from mics to RF transmitters.
Ben Davenport, marketing manager at Sound Devices, shows off the company’s new Astral Mini Plus compact wireless transmitter—with a banana for scale. The Astral Mini Plus provides 8+ hours battery life, extended 169-1525 MHz tuning range, IP67 water resistance and more.
Solid State Logic has been busy, as evidenced by this display of recent releases including at the top the SSL UMD192 audio interface with MADI, Dante and USB. Up for applications in live, broadcast and studio settings, the unit can tackle 192 channels and offers low latency, redundant connectivity and more.
While DiGiCo has a number of consoles on hand, including the new Quantum225 DS, taking centerstage at the company’s booth is the flagship Quantum 852.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.