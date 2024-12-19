NAMM Previews NAMM Show 2025 Music Performances

Carlsbad, CA, (December 19, 2024)—NAMM has announced that its lineup of artists at the NAMM Show, January 21–25 in Anaheim, CA, will include live performances from Jack White at the TEC Awards, Jacob Collier at NAMM’s Grand Rally for Music Education and an appearance by Peter Frampton at the NAMM Global Media Day.

“The NAMM Show continues to attract A-list artists from every genre, and this incredible level of talent is a testament to the power of our global music products industry and the influence of our NAMM Members who cultivate these relationships,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. “We are so excited to have an extremely talented and award-winning group of musicians performing at multiple NAMM venues during multiple days of our show.”

On Thursday, January 23, 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jack White will headline the NAMM TEC Awards, where he will also receive NAMM’s TEC Innovation Award. White has also been nominated for the 2025 Grammy Best Rock Album of the Year. Rolling Stone magazine previously included him on its 2010 and 2023 lists of the greatest guitarists of all time.

On Saturday, January 25, Jacob Collier, the first British artist to receive a Grammy Award for each of his first four albums, will perform onstage at NAMM’s event celebrating music makers worldwide, the Grand Rally for Music Education. Collier is nominated for the 2025 Grammy Album of the Year for his latest release, Djesse Vol. 4.

On Wednesday, January 22, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton will be an integral part of the NAMM Global Media Day, featuring product announcements from some of the most iconic brands in the music industry. Several other award-winning musicians will also be performing at this exclusive event and will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, NAMM announced that 170-plus bands and artists from around the world to perform live on seven stages, located throughout the NAMM campus during the week. Representing a variety of genres including rock, pop, hip-hop, bluegrass, mariachi, gospel and jazz, performances will include established bands, along with emerging, first-time performers.

Additionally, Yamaha will be presenting nightly concerts featuring popular artists on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, with additional details in the coming weeks.