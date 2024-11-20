NAMM Show 2025 Will Put Spotlight on Pro Audio

Carlsbad, CA (November 20, 2024)—The 2025 NAMM Show, held January 21–25 in Anaheim, CA, has reportedly maximized the show’s exhibit and demo space for professional live sound, recording and music technology and will also feature educational sessions and training opportunities for audio professionals.

Tens of thousands of global professionals will pour into the Anaheim Convention Center exhibit halls, ready to do business with pro audio brands. Hearing and experiencing new products and technologies is a vital part of The NAMM Show, and all available floor space in ACC North—the home of pro audio—has been dedicated to this experience.

“One of the main reasons that audio professionals come to The NAMM Show is to hear the latest equipment from the biggest pro audio brands,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. “We are making that easier than ever before with more demo space for our exhibitors and more opportunities for our members to hear what state-of-the-art truly sounds like.”

In addition to the demo spaces, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the manufacturers. Among the brands exhibiting in ACC North will be L-Acoustics, d&b audiotechnik, DiGiCo, Adamson Systems Engineering, EAW, Meyer Sound, Solid State Logic, Audinate, Blackmagic Design, Shure, Genelec, Avid, QSC, Sennheiser, Alcons Audio, RCF, Electro-Voice, Neutrik, DPA Microphones, Waves, Sony, Mackie, PMC, Allen & Heath, FBT and Schoeps Microphones. Those and dozens more are set to help make this one of the biggest NAMM shows on record for audio.

Outside the exhibit hall, NAMM members can participate in official Dante training by Audinate with sessions on January 22 – 24. Four special Pro Production seminars will be held on Friday, January 24. ESTA will present the Entertainment Tech Summit on Wednesday, January 22, covering many aspects of electrical power distribution and electrical safety. The Event Safety Alliance will offer sessions to advance “life safety first” as a priority during event production on Friday. Meanwhile, TEC Tracks sessions will feature four busy days of sessions covering recording, live sound and music business.

Beyond the exhibit halls, the 2025 Parnelli Awards will honor live production legends Malcolm Weldon, Dave Rat and Roy Bickel on Friday, January 24, while the TEC Awards will recognize the best in new technology on Thursday, January 23, and the She Rocks Awards will put the spotlight on trailblazing women from all areas of the industry on Saturday, January 25.

All pro audio professionals are invited to grab a wristband and join co-sponsors NAMM, DiGiCo and The Inside Story poolside at the Anaheim Marriott for the 2024 Pro Audio Pool Party on Thursday, January 23, starting at 7 p.m.