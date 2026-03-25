NAMM Show 2026 Product Wrap-Up, Part 3

The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors.

Anaheim, CA (March 25, 2026)—The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions, including a whole lot of microphones (studio and live), speakers (studio and live), analog and digital consoles (studio and live), and so much more. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors. DON’T PASS UP PART ONE AND PART TWO!

PK Sound’s Ts15 intelligent 15-inch subwoofer, from ACT Entertainment, in the Trinity robotically controlled line source range, is said to offer tight transient response in a compact form factor. A bass reflex design, it features onboard DSP and AVB end points.

PMC’s Main Monitor Series comprises four fully active three-way speaker models based on the company’s new driver platform and ATL architecture. All operate standalone or with matching XBD low-frequency cabinets. PMC’s updated SoundAlign2 software environment and new Master36 DSP and amplifier platform provide power and control.

The compact QSC CB10 battery-powered two-way loudspeaker features an integrated three-channel mixer, two onboard combo XLR inputs equipped with DSP, independent factory presets and Bluetooth capabilities. It is compatible with the QSC Loudspeaker Control app.

RCF has expanded its EVOX lineup with three active column systems built around a true three-way electroacoustic design, with a high-power bass reflex enclosure and a new amplification platform. Features include EQ presets and, in one model, an integrated eight-channel stereo mixer with processing and Bluetooth.

Rupert Neve Designs’ OptoFET combines a newly designed FET compression circuit with the brand’s classic optical design in a 1RU device. Dual Stage mode offers classic serial compression whereby a variable crossover enables independent processing of the HF and LF bands.

The Shure SLX-D+ wireless system offers tuning up to 138 MHz, allowing them to be used in multiple countries and different frequency bands, plus simplified setup, interference management, remote system management, AES-256 encryption, automatic feedback suppression and more. Shure also introduced its new versatile KSM Condenser line, designed for vocals, instruments, ensembles and more, which includes 3/4-inch and cardioid 1-inch capsule models, along with a multi-pattern, dual-diaphragm mic with selectable polar patterns.

The latest addition to Slate Digital’s Virtual Microphone System, the ML-2A factory-matched pair of small-diaphragm cardioid condensers, with included mounting bar, offers users a library of 27 classic, modern and workhorse mics when combined with the VMS plug-in.

Sonarworks and Dolby’s SoundID Reference Tools mobile app enables personalization of Dolby Atmos headphone monitoring by capturing images of a user’s head, ears and shoulders using a mobile device, then loads the profile into the Dolby Atmos Renderer or a compatible DAW.

SSL’s 16- or 32-channel Origin Evo analog inline console offers an authentic re-creation of E Series dynamics processing on every channel, with 242 Black Knob EQ and SSL’s high-pass and low-pass filters, plus flexible PureDrive mic preamps. Hybrid workflows are supported via a 0 dB fader bypass for printing stems, plus insert points on both the large and small faders. SSL also debuted the half-rack UMD192, a portable, high channel-count USB audio interface for studio, live and broadcast applications that can bridge MADI and Dante. The front panel provides real‑time feedback on signal flow, sample‑rate sync, power status, network connectivity and more.

Telegrapher Speakers’ Carbon Fox monitor, developed in collaboration with FOH engineer Marc Carolan (Muse), is a lightweight, road-ready, fully carbon-fiber reference monitor with an analog signal path, including analog crossovers, intended for use in touring applications.

Waves Audio’s Curves Resolve is the third installment in its intelligent mixing plug-in series and provides an advanced system for managing frequency masking and congestion between tracks and across complex mixes.

Wisycom’s MPR60 wideband IEM receiver, developed for high-end live production, theater and house of worship applications, supports frequencies worldwide in a single device. It introduces automatic audio power limitation, enhanced RF channel selectivity and stereo channel separation of more than 60 dB.

The Wolff Audio Quad Tutti brings the legendary Sunset Sound Studio 1 mic preamp into a modern, four-channel, 1RU rack format for the first time. Designed by Paul Wolff in collaboration with Sunset owner Paul Camarata, the fully analog circuit, from the design by Camarata’s late father, Tutti, includes original-spec Cinemag transformers. The W1 Mic Pre 500 Series version of the mic pre, originally designed for Wolff’s console, offers “massive” headroom without the need for a pad by manipulating the transformer and op amp.

Yamaha’s MGX Series of four digital mixing console models each feature a touch-panel GUI, various physical controllers and copious I/O options. Two models integrate a USBHDMI AV interface, enabling simultaneous video capture. Meanwhile, the three interfaces in the new URX Series have been designed to act as a central hub for recording, streaming and production. One model adds HDMI-USB video/audio interface capability. Lastly, the CC1 controller, aimed at those in music production, PC streaming, podcast and video content creation, features a 100 mm motorized fader, Elgato Stream Deck-compatible switching and DAW integration.