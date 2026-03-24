NAMM Show 2026 Product Wrap-Up, Part 2

The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors.

Anaheim, CA (March 24, 2026)—The 2026 NAMM Show in late January was loaded with new product introductions, including a whole lot of microphones (studio and live), speakers (studio and live), analog and digital consoles (studio and live), and so much more. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few that caught the eyes and ears of Mix editors. DON’T PASS UP PART ONE!

The VIO L1608 line array module from dBTechnologies aims to bring three-way, tri-amplified active performance to an enclosure the size of a traditional two-way, dual-8-inch array. The company credits its side-firing bass flex ports for the considerable output relative to its size.

Eastern Acoustic Works expanded its Newport Series portfolio with the NT206L compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker. The NT206L module introduces Adjustable Horizontal Directivity, a new EAW Core Technology, offering four horizontal coverage profiles through toolless field adjustments. The NT208L loudspeaker and NT116S subwoofer prototypes were also on display, and two additional Newport Series subwoofers are being developed for release later this year.

The channex|studio from Elysia features a high-end preamp, a dynamic four-band EQ, compressor/limiter and zero-latency monitoring. The mono channel strip is the first device from Elysia to offer full recall capability on the hardware and via a plug-in in the DAW session.

Flock Audio’s Patch se, supporting 48 channels (24 I/O), launches the company’s new Standard Edition line of affordable relay-based analog routing devices.

The transform.go plug-in server from Fourier Audio, designed to run VST3 plug-ins in a live environment, packs 16 channels of I/O into a compact device that fits into a backpack or carryon Pelican case. It debuted alongside Hyperport, a new audio transport with a 1.2-millisecond roundtrip latency.

The design of the H2 Audio Olympic 1100 Series console, hand-built in Detroit, was inspired by London’s Olympic Studios and the legendary Helios desks of the 1970s.It is available in versions from eight to 48 inputs; built-in compressors and patchbay are optional.

Klang:technologies’ ultra-compact Klang:1 and Klang:1pro professional processors introduce immersive in-ear mixing in new size and cost categories. Klang:1 features dual MADI I/O; Klang:1pro adds a second MADI input and redundant Dante networking.

KRK offered a peek at its all-new flagship V Series Five studio monitors, available this summer, which are said to offer “refined clarity, control and reliability.”

Meyer Sound previewed Tigra, a compact, self-powered, high-output line array element with Milan networking and onboard DSP, along with the 1800-LFC low-frequency control element. Tigra will be available in two versions, providing 80-degree and 110-degree coverage, respectively.

Neumann’s M 50 V reissue tube mic, handmade to order, preserves the circuit design and acoustical concept of the original, including the small-diaphragm omni capsule mounted in a 40 mm sphere, while introducing a titanium diaphragm for improved stability and longevity. The included NM V PSU also powers legacy M 50s.

Neve’s latest addition to its 500 Series range, the 88R LBEQ is a four-band, fully parametric EQ based on the 88RS console’s analog circuitry, and is said to retain the circuit behavior and sonic integrity of that flagship desk.

MasterCheck 2, Nugen Audio’s latest evolution of its cross-platform mastering and loudness verification plug-in, enables engineers to audition how loudness normalization and data compression will affect a track before it reaches the listener. It now supports up to 7.1.4 channels, and offers additional presets and an enhanced GUI.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR THE CONCLUSION!