Newly United Røde and Mackie Prepped for NAMM 2024

Following Røde's recent acquisition of Mackie, the two companies will both exhibit at the NAMM Show 2024.

Anaheim, CA—Røde and Mackie stunned the pro-audio world in December with the surprise announcement that the privately owned Australian mic manufacturer and its parent company, Freedman Group, had acquired the Bothell, WA-based Mackie. Scarcely a month later, the two companies will exhibit together at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, marking the first time the two entities will be in public together.

Both companies have taken similar trajectories over the years, having each first come to prominence with the home recording boom of the early 1990s. Today, each is a key player in specific corners of the pro-audio world and they have both focused heavily on content creator gear in recent times.

While Røde won’t be showcasing any brand-new products at NAMM, the company will nonetheless have many of the numerous products it introduced in 2023 on-hand to check out, including the Wireless PRO, NT1 Signature Series and PodMic USB.

As for what Mackie may bring to the convention, Alex Nelson, CEO, noted at the time of the acquisition, “We have an incredible product roadmap ahead of us, which we’ll be making some big announcements for leading up to NAMM ’24. This is an extremely exciting time for Mackie, and we couldn’t be happier doing all of this alongside the Røde team.”