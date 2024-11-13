Røde Launches Wireless Micro Creator Mic

Sydney, Australia (November 13, 2024)—While Røde is well-known in pro-audio environs, in recent years, it has increasingly brought its technological know-how to bear on creating accessible audio capture tools for content creators and other non-technical users. The latest example is the company’s brand-new Wireless Micro, a pocket-sized wireless microphone system intended for smartphone creators.

Available in both black and white, and with versions for either USB-C or Lightning devices, Wireless Micro’s slimline receiver connects directly to a cell phone. The mic sports two compact, lightweight transmitters with integrated clips and magnetic attachments that cane be mounted on a subject while remaining discreet on camera.

The built-in microphones are housed in acoustic chambers with a patent-pending design aimed at capturing clear audio while mitigating wind noise. The mic also makes use of the manufacturer’s wireless audio transmission and intelligent GainAssist technology between the mic and the receiver plugged into the phone.

Keeping everything tidy and in one place, the mics come in a small charging case that can hold up to two full recharges, totalling 21 hours of battery life. The kit also comes with additional furry windshields, and the product works seamlessly with Røde’s free iOS video app, Røde Capture.