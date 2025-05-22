New Firmware Updates Røde Wireless Micro

Sydney, Australia (May 22, 2025)—Røde has issued a new firmware update for its Wireless Micro mic line aimed at content creators; the new software adds receiverless connectivity to iOS devices, enhanced noise reduction, new recording options and more.
The big draw for the new firmware is the introduction of Direct Connect – a new feature in the Røde Capture app that allows users to connect Wireless Micro transmitters directly to iOS devices via Bluetooth without the need for a physical receiver. Given Apple’s relatively recent move from Lighting to USB-C ports on its iOS devices, the move ensures end-users can connect to an Apple device without worrying that they don’t have the correct receiver; they simply don’t need a receiver, period.
Another addition to the Røde Capture companion app include a new noise reduction for minimizing background noise. The setting can be toggled independently for each transmitter, giving users specific control over their sound.
Users can also now record in merged or split modes. In merged mode, audio from both transmitters is combined into a single stereo track; in split mode, each transmitter is recorded to a separate channel, offering greater flexibility during post-production.
Lastly, a new output gain control allows users to adjust recording levels directly within the app.
Wireless Micro itself continues to be available in black or white and in both USB-C and Lightning configurations. It includes a pocket-sized charging case offering up to 21 hours of battery life, and has an MSRP of $149 US. Direct Connect is available now on the Røde Capture app via a free firmware update.