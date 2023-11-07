L-Acoustics Audio Converter Leans Into Milan AVB

Marcoussis, France (November 6, 2023)—L-Acoustics has introduced its new LC16D network audio converter, designed to aid interfacing legacy digital formats with a Milan AVB network.

LC16D is a high-capacity AES/EBU- and MADI-to-Milan AVB audio network converter. Housed in a 1RU chassis with up to 80 legacy format inputs and outputs, LC16D can interface with up to 128 channels to and from the network, offering dynamic audio channel mapping and synchronization options, all controlled via an embedded web interface. LC16D features flexible power options, with the use of PoE and Milan AVB audio connections, providing redundancy features as standard.

LC16D’s embedded web interface enables control and monitoring from any device with a web browser and internet connection. The 10 user configurations make storing and loading different channel mappings easy, while clocking options make synchronization effortless and distribution of clock sources across connection formats possible.

LC16D acts as a bridge between legacy digital formats and a Milan AVB network, offering connectivity and audio interfacing options for applications in the rental, corporate, and fixed installation markets, as well as for broadcast, residential, and recording studios.

At festivals, large-scale broadcasts, or other special event applications that use several interfaced digital consoles, LC16D’s integrated asynchronous sample rate converters on each AES/EBU input eliminate the need for complex synchronization management, allowing digital consoles to continue using their independent clock domains. This simplifies the connection process and creates a plug-and-play AES/EBU-to-Milan AVB interface while also expanding the connectivity capacity of the drive system.

LC16D will ship in Q4 of 2023.