Brit Row Goes Full On for F1 75 Live

Marking its Diamond Anniversary, Formula 1 Racking kicked off its 75th year with a special event worthy of the history books.

London, UK (May 22, 2025)—Formula 1 Racing is celebrating its 75th anniversary and marked the occasion with a special live event, F1 75 Live, at London’s O2 Arena. Racing fans snatched up tickets for the confab, selling it out in less than an hour, and the event’s highlight was the reveal of this year’s cars from all 10 F1 racing teams, including Ferrari, Aston Martin, Red Bull and McLaren.

Revving up the audio for the big production was Clair Global’s UK-based Britannia Row, which handled audio duties, blending hi-end corporate and musical expertise. Also on-hand from Clair’s brands was broadcast specialists, Plus 4 Audio, which supported Sky Sports, which televised the event.

There were plenty of audio sources to work with, too—the evening was introduced by comedian Jack Whitehall, and there were also performances from Clair Global clients Take That (Skan PA Hire), and Kane Brown, Machine Gun Kelly and Tems (Clair Global).

Britannia Row Productions account executive Tom Brown, noted, “For this project, our aim was to adequately cover the room given the extreme weight limitations in the roof—the set design was centered around a 360-degree wall. Our P.A. had to fit within the given restrictions, keeping every member of the live audience in mind whilst flying equipment within the specified weights.”

With those restrictions in mind, Josh Lloyd, Britannia Row’s head of Engineering, designed a sound system based around an L-Acoustics rig with K2 main hangs, KARA II enclosures, KS28 subwoofers, and A10 Focus enclosures for front fill.

Yamaha Rivage PM Series control surfaces were used for mixing spoken word and presenter speches, while musical portions were mixed on DiGiCo Quantum 338 control surfaces. Wireless RF systems onsite were a mix of Shure AD Axient Digital handhelds and Sennheiser 6000/9000 handhelds, with Shure PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring used throughout.

F1 75 live production manager, Chris Vaughan, shared, “This was quite a unique experience, not only for us, but for the F1 teams. We had to produce a show that consisted of 10 bespoke car launches and make a night of memorable entertainment. It’s a very similar event style to the BRIT Awards, which Britannia Row works across every year, the main difference being that the ‘star’ of each segment was a car and its drivers.”