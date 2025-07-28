Trilith Live Thinks Big

Trilith Live is the latest large-scale tour/event rehearsal facility to enter the field, but it brings a new approach to the concept.

Fayetteville, GA (July 28, 2025)—Ultra-sized tour rehearsal facilities, capable of hosting productions as they prep and work out the kinks before going on the road, are not a new idea. In recent times, they’ve turned up in Nashville, St. Louis and Lititz, PA but now adding a unique approach to the concept is Trilith Live, based outside Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA.

The Trilith Live facility is a key part of a much larger project—The Town at Trilith, a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use community—but the production facility is pretty sizable on its own. The new 530,000-square foot live entertainment complex, designed to host concerts, performing arts, rehearsals, live audience productions, conventions, corporate events, banquets and more, is already partially open and due to be complete by the end of the year.

Phase I, which includes live sound stages, production offices, greenrooms and broadcast-ready facilities, is actively hosting artists, production companies and content creators. Trilith Live has already hosted pre-tour concert rehearsals for several national acts and has already filmed more than 200 live audience game show episodes that will air on national television.

The tour and event production offerings largely center around a pair of 25,000-square-foot sound stages and two 5,000-square-foot insert stages, supported by more than 100,000 square feet of greenrooms, wardrobe and production and office space.

Phase II, scheduled to open later in 2025, will include a 2,200-seat theater, meeting rooms, luxury cinema and central plaza. The area also includes a 730-space parking deck and adjacent 51,000-square-foot outdoor plaza for community gatherings, festivals, public events and activations.

“Trilith Live is designed to serve as a hub for creativity, production and live entertainment,” said Matt McClain, general manager and executive director of Trilith Live. “We are building the infrastructure to support everything from concerts to live TV tapings to conventions and meetings to community and arts events, all in one place.”

The site is part of the larger Town at Trilith project, which will include 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of restaurants, retail, office and commercial space.