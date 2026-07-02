High School Football Stadium Expands Audio Coverage

Oklahoma school was looking for a way to distribute in-game audio to fans at multiple locations outside the venue.

South Bend, IN (July 2, 2026)—To enhance the fan experience at its high school football stadium, Yukon Public Schools in Oklahoma called on AV integrator Video Reality, who installed a Dante-networked LEA Professional amplifier system.

Football plays a central role in Yukon, making the Yukon High School football stadium an important gathering place for students, families and residents in one of the state’s fastest-growing communities. Yukon Public Schools wanted to extend audio coverage beyond the main stadium bowl, so that announcements, music and game-day audio could be heard consistently across multiple locations. The project required audio distribution to three concession stand areas, the visitor stands and the wellness building while integrating seamlessly with the stadium’s existing infrastructure.

District staff contacted Chris Tower, president of Video Reality, to recommend amplifier upgrades. Having worked with LEA Professional products for years, Tower recommended Connect Series amplifiers for their flexibility, reliability, ease of programming, and overall value.

“This was an upgrade and expansion to the current system, so maintaining reliability and simplifying deployment were both important factors,” said Chris Stephens, general manager at Video Reality. “We needed a solution that could efficiently distribute audio to multiple locations throughout the stadium complex, and I knew LEA amplifiers were well-suited for the job.”

Video Reality designed the system using Dante to streamline signal distribution across the campus, enabling efficient transport of low-latency audio between multiple locations with minimal infrastructure complexity.

The Connect Series CS704D amplifier powers loudspeakers covering the visitor seating area, while some of the CS702D amplifiers power loudspeakers at each concession stand. Additional CS702D amplifiers were installed in the Wellness Building to power loudspeakers throughout the facility. The CS702D is a 2-channel amplifier with 700 watts per channel, and the 4-channel CS704D also provides 700 watts per channel.

The Connect Series is the industry-first professional amplifier family to feature cloud connectivity, a revolutionary advancement, and a significant benefit for anyone maintaining the systems. With LEA Cloud, AV integrators like Video Reality can remotely control and monitor amplifiers from anywhere, at any time, and with no subscription model or hidden costs.