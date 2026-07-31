Inside 2026 Concert de Paris’ Audio Infrastructure

Lawo once again provided the IP-based live and broadcast audio processing infrastructure for the 2026 Concert de Paris.

Paris, France (July 31, 2026)—Lawo once again provided the IP-based live and broadcast audio processing infrastructure for the 2026 Concert de Paris, presented at the foot of the Eiffel Tower as part of France’s National Day celebrations.

The Bastille Day event brought together the Orchestre National de France, the Chœur and Maîtrise de Radio France, and a roster of soloists under the direction of Daniel Harding. Powered by Lawo’s mc² production consoles, A__UHD Core audio engines, RAVENNA networking, and HOME management platform, the production delivered sound for audiences on-site and across more than 70 countries.

Now in its 14th edition, Concert de Paris has established itself as one of the most-watched classical music events in the world. Held on July 13 this year, the concert was broadcast live on France 2, France Inter, and via the Eurovision and Euroradio networks. Ahead of the main event, the Maîtrise de Radio France, Radio France’s young vocal ensemble, marked its 80th anniversary with a dedicated opening set.

To meet the requirements of simultaneous live-sound reinforcement, stage monitoring, and international broadcast production, Radio France deployed a fully redundant Lawo AoIP infrastructure. The system centered on three mc²56 production consoles connected to a redundant pair of A__UHD Core audio engines via a redundant RAVENNA network. A centralized HOME cluster provided system-wide device management, connection control, security, and operational monitoring.

Radio France’s live sound team, led by Christophe Lukaszewski, tackled the live sound mix using two Lawo 48-fader mc²56 consoles at front-of-house. While Stéphane Thouvenin handled soloists and choirs, Nadège Antonini mixed the orchestra and managed P.A. outputs under the guidance of Benoît Gaspard. On stage, Tahar Boukhlifa and Charles Bouticourt, coordinated by Cyprien Matheux, worked from a dual-operator mc²56 setup, providing monitor mixes and communication with performers throughout the evening.

Broadcast audio production was handled from Radio France’s OB facilities using a Lawo mc²66 MkII console. Julien Bourdais, Laurent Fracchia and Arnaud Moral created the international broadcast mix for French radio and television as well as Eurovision distribution.