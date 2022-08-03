Radio France Mixes Concert de Paris Live & On-Air

Rastatt, Germany (August 3, 2022)—Lawo mixing consoles were a key ingredient to the live sound production and broadcast of a giant classical music concert in Paris marking the anniversary of the start of the 1789 French Revolution on July 14.

The Concert de Paris, followed by the City of Paris’ traditional fireworks display on July 14 remains one of the largest classical music events in the world. Approximately 150,000 spectators had the opportunity to attend the concert — with the Orchestre National de France, the Chœur and the Maîtrise de Radio France, as well as soloists — on site. The event was followed by millions of listeners and viewers on Radio France and France Télévisions channels and was broadcast live or recorded in many countries via the Eurovision network.

Lawo equipment under the hands of Radio France’s sound engineers delivered the events to the crowd on the Champs de Mars as well as to listeners and viewers. A pair of mc²56 MkIII consoles were used at the front of house by Nadège Antonini for a premix of the soloists and choirs, and by Alexandre Martin for the orchestra and the overall mix for the sound system. A third mc²56 took care of the monitoring circuits on the stage in a two-operator configuration with two separate control surfaces to offer maximum ease to Tahar Boukhlifa and Charles Bouticourt in the execution of this complex task.

A system of passive splitters allowed the routing of all 144 microphone sources independently to the Lawo mc²66 console controlled by Laurent Fracchia for the mixing of the radio and television signal in a Radio France mobile production unit.