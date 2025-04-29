L.A.’s Historic Shrine Shines With New P.A.

Versatile, portable, touring-like setup allows for system to be hidden away or relocated to a separate auditorium.

Los Angeles (April 28, 2025)—L.A.’s historic Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, celebrating 100 years in 2026, now boasts a new L-Acoustics professional sound system designed and supplied by 3G Productions.

The system, crafted for the 54,000-square-foot Expo Hall with a capacity for 5,000 attendees, was engineered using L-Acoustics Soundvision 3D audio prediction software. Designed with versatility in mind, the system was delivered as a fully portable setup—housed in touring-grade carts and cases—allowing for storage when not in use and effortless relocation to the 6,300-seat Auditorium as needed.

The sibling venues, located just southwest of downtown Los Angeles next to the University of Southern California, have been managed by Goldenvoice, a division of Los Angeles-based global sports and music entertainment presenter AEG, since 2013. The iconic venue has hosted major televised events, including the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and Emmy Awards, as well as memorable concerts by Ray Charles, the Grateful Dead and Genesis, and feature film shoots.

For the Expo Hall, 3G Productions designed an L-Acoustics system featuring two main hangs of 12 K2 per side, each with three Kara II for down-fill. “We designed the system with portability and flexibility in mind,” explains Jerrod Cring, director of AVLI at 3G Productions in Las Vegas.. “The two K2 arrays are hung from motors, just like they would be on a touring show. The motorized rigging allows them to be lowered, secured on carts, and relocated with the same efficiency as a touring production.”

The same philosophy extends to the KS28 subs, all of which are equipped with dedicated dollies for mobility. The 15 subs are typically arranged in five clusters of three in a cardioid configuration, with each subwoofer cluster topped by a single Kara II for front-fill. A pair of A15 Focus on either side of the stage provides out-fill under the venue’s deep balcony.

“On the upper balcony, we provided two rolling chariots with two KS21 subs and an A15 Focus each,” he continues. These versatile units can be seamlessly repositioned as stage side-fills or deployed for outdoor festivals across the Shrine’s grounds—their integrated mobility making them instantly performance-ready.” Halfway back in the Expo Hall, two hangs of six Kara II each provide delay coverage: “These arrays, suspended from motors and supported by bespoke carts, ensure consistent audio quality throughout the entire space.”

As with a regular touring rig, power is supplied via LA-RAK II units loaded with LA12X amplified controllers. A P1 processor in a drive rack at FOH runs the system, with everything networked over Milan-AVB.

“At the same time, we also supplied a DiGiCo Quantum225 as a house mixing console,” Cring says.. While our rental division can provide any artist-specific console requirements, this installation offers venues a high-performance mixing solution that is ready for immediate deployment during events requiring streamlined technical specifications.”