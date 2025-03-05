DAS Audio’s 2025 ARA Road Show Rolls Out

DAS Audio’s 2025 ARA Road Show is on the move, kicking off this month in Miami as it highlights its ARA Series.

Miami, FL (March 5, 2025)—DAS Audio’s 2025 ARA Road Show is on the move, kicking off this month as it brings its ARA Series—LARA, MARA, and SARA—to engineers, integrators, and production teams around the country, providing an immersive, hands-on experience where attendees can hear, test, and engage with the systems.

The tour will kick off in Miami, Florida on March 12, before moving on to Nashville, Tennessee (April 2); Dallas, Texas (April 9); and Los Angeles, CA (April 16). Each event is free and can be registered for online.

As part of the presentations, FOH engineer Burton Ishmael (Madonna, Post Malone, NAS, Miguel and broadcast audio for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and SNL) will share his firsthand experience with DAS Audio’s ARA Series, having used both LARA and SARA for shows.

Designed for touring, festivals, arenas, and large-scale installations, the ARA Series includes:

LARA—A 4-way symmetrical, cardioid, self-amplified 2 x 12” line array system delivering a peak output of 150 dB MAX SPL, designed for large-scale events. It sports an advanced cardioid design achieving -15 dB rear attenuation and precision-engineered transducers. LARA-SUB accompanies this system, a cardioid dual 18” subwoofer.

MARA—A self-powered, cardioid, and symmetrical 2 x 10” line array system delivering a MAX SPL of 148 dB, designed for medium to large-scale events and featuring a wide horizontal dispersion, -12 dB rear attenuation, and precision-engineered transducers. MARA-SUB can be used with this system, a single 21” cardioid subwoofer with a MAX SPL of 141 dB.

SARA—A compact 2 x 8” line array designed for events and medium-sized installations. With a MAX SPL of 142 dB, and a three-point rigging system for flexible deployment, SARA can be deployed with SARA-SUB, a 1 x 18” cardioid subwoofer made to be stacked or flown with SARA.

Also available for demo: ARA Point Source Speakers (ARA-P28 and ARA-P12) as the ARA-M210 Stage Monitor, a dual 10” monitor with a maximum SPL of 143 dB. At the core of the system is ALMA, DAS Audio’s control and management software, allowing engineers to monitor, tune, and optimize their setup in real time.