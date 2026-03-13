Orange Bowl’s Capital One Stage Capitalizes on DAS

Miami, FL (March 13, 2026)—The Orange Bowl is always a must for college football fans, but the hoopla surrounding the game is just as exciting. There’s plenty for fans to do onsite in the run up to the game, and part of that is the FanFest area and Capital One Music Stage. This year’s stage entertained massive crowds with the help of Interface Sound and Production, which fielded a DAS Audio ARA Series MARA P.A. for the event.

The effort was coordinated with Illuminate Production Services, which has historically supported lighting and video for the FanFest area and Capital One Stage. For this year’s event, the two providers worked together to ensure the systems were up and running and working in tandem.

The DAS P.A. system included MARA line array speakers, MARA-SUB cardioid subwoofers and ARA-P28 front fills. With Orange Bowl and Capital One branding on the stage, the audio had to support the experience in a very intentional way. “The system had to feel powerful, polished and premium, not just ‘festival loud,’” Michael Betancourt of Illuminate said. “We needed high SPL, strong vocal clarity over crowd noise, even front-to-back coverage to avoid dead zones, and to be able to cover a large open area. This meant prioritizing intelligibility and tonal balance, not just output. All of that is what MARA delivers.”

Interface Sound and Production has deployed DAS Audio at the Orange Bowl for two decades. “We have had amazing support from DAS since day one,” said Ralph Alavaez of Interface Sound and Production. “The technology gets better every year and the software gets friendlier…As I’ve been spearheading the annual show, I will always go to DAS Audio as my first choice.”