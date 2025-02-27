DAS Audio MARA — A Mix Product of the Week

DAS Audio has unveiled MARA, the newest addition to the company’s ARA Series of line array systems, with the arrival of the new MARA-80 and MARA-100.

New York, NY (February 27, 2025)—DAS Audio has unveiled MARA, the newest addition to the company’s ARA Series of line array systems. The MARA series consists of the MARA-80 and MARA-100, both of which are self-powered, symmetrical line array systems, plus the MARA-SUB, a self-powered cardioid subwoofer.

MARA-80 features dual 10-inch woofers with 3-inch voice coils plus two 6-inch drivers in a cardioid configuration for the low end. Midrange is handled by two 8-inch drivers with 2.5-inch voice coils, while HF reproduction is via two M-78N compression drivers with 3-inch voice coils on a waveguide with 80-degree horizontal dispersion (vertical dispersion is dependent upon the splay angle).

MARA-80 is powered via Class D amplification with a total of 4,200 watts RMS divided into six channels. Maximum SPL is stated as 144 dB(!) and frequency response is spec’d at 80 Hz to 20 kHz. A switched-mode power supply with power factor correction (PFC) ensures maximum performance and efficiency regardless of the mains voltage.

MARA-100 employs two 10-inch woofers with 3-inch voice coils, plus two 6-inch drivers in a cardioid configuration, all for the low end. Midrange drivers consist of two 8-inch speakers with 2.5-inch voice coils, and HF is handled by two M-78N compression drivers with 3-inch voice coils on a waveguide with 100-degree horizontal dispersion.

The amplification complement is similar to that of MARA-80, and, as is the case with MARA-80, DAS Audio states that the cardioid pattern yields 12 dB of rear rejection in the critical region from 80 Hz to 200 Hz.

MARA-SUB utilizes a front-firing 21-inch woofer and a rear-firing 18-inch woofer (both with 4-inch voice coils) in a bass-reflex design, whereby the rear-firing driver creates the cardioid dispersion pattern.

Amplification is Class D (2400 watts continuous), with four bridged channels providing power to both drivers. Built-in DSP optimizes the parameters for the speakers, allowing compensation of 14 dB of rear energy in the range of 32 Hz to 125 Hz. Maximum SPL is stated as 137 dB (AES75).

The MARA-SUB features the necessary rigging to fly additional MARA systems using a single support. A three-point rigging system can accommodate all three cabinets, allowing flown arrays of up to 24 MARA units and 16 MARA-SUBs. DAS Audio’s FSS (Fast Set Splay) system allows for angle adjustments in 1-degree increments, from 0 to 10 degrees, from the stacking position, which significantly reduces setup time.

All three MARA models provide etherCON connections for audio and data loop through and are compatible with DAS Audio ALMA control and monitoring software.