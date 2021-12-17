Mixhalo Raises $24 Million; Investors Include L-Acoustics

San Francisco, CA (December 16, 2021)—Mixhalo, a startup founded by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger that aims to provide wireless IEM-style immersive mixes to concert audiences, has raised $24 million in Series B funding. Loudspeaker/immersive technology manufacturer L-Acoustics is among the new investors and is its exclusive professional audio partner.

“Investing in Mixhalo as a strategic partner was a no-brainer for us; not only do we believe in the product, but we share the same vision of elevating the listener experience,” said Laurent Vaissié, CEO of L-Acoustics. “With endless opportunities to collaborate and co-develop hybrid solutions together, from sports venues to immersive concert experiences, we look forward to shaping the future of live sound with Mixhalo.”

Audiences use their smartphone, own headphones and the free Mixhalo mobile app to access audio “coming straight from the soundboard,” according to the company. Under the partnership, L-Acoustics and Mixhalo will coordinate and co-develop hybrid solutions that combine sound reinforcement from loudspeakers and wireless audio signal sent via Wi-Fi or 5G to mobile devices and headphones, as well as customized immersive experiences via wireless transmission of spatial audio content. L-Acoustics will provide guidance to support Mixhalo’s organic growth and participate in Mixhalo’s strategic discussions via the appointment of a Board of Directors’ seat.

“Mixhalo has both the team and technology needed to make mobile wireless streaming a premium live event experience,” said Vaissié. “With this strategic investment, L-Acoustics affirms our focus on industry-leading innovation to shape the future of sound. Together with the team at Mixhalo, we look forward to leading the development of hybrid solutions that will complement L-Acoustics high-performance loudspeaker, software and electronics offering and to elevating the fan experience from sports venues and corporate events to immersive concert experiences and beyond.”

Clients and partners to-date include Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, TechCrunch Disrupt, Sting, Crypto.com Arena (AKA Staples Center), Red Rocks Amphitheatre and major league sports teams, including Los Angeles Football Club (MLS), The Sacramento Kings (NBA), and The Buffalo Sabres (NHL). The company is backed by investors including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.

Mixhalo was recently selected to provide the live audio experience for TSX Entertainment. The company is expected to debut Mixhalo technology at TSX Broadway, a $2.5 billion purpose-built, entire-building, immersive branding, retail, hospitality and entertainment project in New York’s Times Square.